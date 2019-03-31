SWEET--Robert W. The Rockefeller University community deeply mourns the loss of our cherished friend Robert W. Sweet. In a distinguished public career that included service as chief deputy mayor of New York City, and a long tenure as a senior federal judge for the Southern District of New York, Judge Sweet was known for his intellectual acumen and discerning leadership. These same qualities were reflected in his avid interest in biomedical research. As members of The Rockefeller University Council since 2003, he and his beloved wife, the late Adele Hall Sweet, were frequent visitors to the University and generous benefactors. Both were quintessential New Yorkers whose lively engagement in the intellectual exchange at Rockefeller enriched our campus community. We will miss Judge Sweet's deep curiosity and his immense personal warmth. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his children, grandchildren, and his and Adele's extended family. William E. Ford, Chair Richard P. Lifton, President Marnie Imhoff, Senior Vice President for Development



