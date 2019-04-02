SWEET--Robert W. The partners, attorneys and staff of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP mourn the passing of our former partner and longtime friend Robert Sweet. Judge Sweet joined Skadden in 1970, after serving as Mayor John Lindsay's top deputy, and left the firm in 1978, when President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Judge Sweet's intellect, dedication and wit contributed to his standing as an extraordinary jurist and colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to his family.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019