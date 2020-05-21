ROBERT SWIERK
SWIERK--Robert "Bob", of Islip, NY on April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, adored father of John (Lindsey), treasured "papa" to Clara and Paul. Loving brother of Stephen (Debbie), loving brother-in-law of Pamela and Laurie. Beloved stepfather to Victoria and Regina. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Bob happily worked as a Help Desk Analyst at Fried Frank in New York City. Bob will be forever remembered in the hearts of others as a loving, caring, kind, intelligent, thoughtful, reliable, patient and generous person.


Published in New York Times on May 21, 2020.
