TABOR--Robert Novy, succumbed to pancreatic cancer peacefully at home, with family by his side, on May 17th. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Amy Lewis Tabor, his children Kory (John) Macy, Scott (Thelma) Tabor and Adam (Allison) Tabor. Also survived by two brothers and three grandchildren. He graduated in 1971 from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. While there he met Amy and they married her graduation from Connecticut College. Earned his MBA from NYU in 1978. After his service, the couple settled in Glen Head, NY raised their children for 43 years. He briefly worked for Johnson Controls, then for 17 years with his father-in-law, Richard Lewis at Certified Buying Service. Bob and Amy then owned and operated a franchise store Mail Boxes Etc. in Glen Cove for 20 years before retiring in 2014. Bob was an avid tennis player and skier. While he never mastered throwing a baseball and certainly couldn't dance, he enjoyed taking his family camping and traveling. Nothing was more important to him than family. Upon retirement, he and Amy spent years racking up many miles on their road trips, sailing on Viking River cruises in Europe, going to the theater, visiting museums and eating at "Triple D Restaurants". A member of the American Legion Post 336 in Glen Head and North Shore Kiwanis in Sea Cliff. He was selfless, generous with his time and always ready to help. He shared an infectious smile with everyone, known and unknown. He will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness and honesty. The family hope to plan a celebration of his life this summer. Donations can be made to the National Ataxia Foundation for AOA2 Research at 600 Hwy. 169 South Ste. 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426 in honor of his children Kory and Scott. As he was fond of saying and something we would do well to heed: "Remember to stop and smell the roses.





