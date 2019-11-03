TARLETON--Hon. Robert Edward. 92, formerly of Summit, NJ, retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge, passed away Tuesday, October 29th, 2019. Judge Tarleton was a graduate of the University of Vermont and a summa cum laude graduate of Seton Hall University Law School where he was a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. Prior to entering the court system, Judge Tarleton was a partner in the law firm of Chasen, Leyner, Holland and Tarleton. Before that he was a partner in the law firm of Keale, Tarrant, and Tarleton. Judge Tarleton served in the Law, Appellate and Chancery Divisions. At the time he retired, he was the Presiding Judge of the Chancery Division. After retiring from the court system, he served as an arbitrator, mediator, and discovery master in lawsuits pending in federal courts, thirteen state courts and Australia, specializing in telecommunication and franchise cases. He also served as an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University Law School. Judge Tarleton was a member of the Morris and Hudson County and New Jersey Bar Associations. He was a Fellow of the American Bar Association. He is survived by his loving wife, Victoria Barlett Tarleton; three children, Robert (Gael) of Seattle, WA, Patricia Oliver (Brian) of Herndon, VA, and James (Madeleine) of Succasunna, NJ; three stepsons, Eric Keil of Bear Creek, Matthew Keil (Cynthia) of Woodinville, WA, and Nathan Keil (Laura) of Epsom, NH; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. At the request of Judge Tarleton, there will be no services. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to the Kimberly Biggs Keil Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Bear Creek Foundation, 47 Charter School Way, Bear Creek Twp., PA 18702.



