ROBERT TARR

TARR--Robert H. Devoted brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and companion to Janet, passed away suddenly, on April 6, 2019. Graveside service Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 2pm, at Mount Ararat Cemetery, 1165 Rt. 109, Lindenhurst, NY 11757. For more information, contact Star of David Chapel, 631-454-9600.
Funeral Home
Star Of David Memorial Chapels
1236 Wellwood Ave
West Babylon, NY 11704
(631) 454-9600
Funeral Home Details
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2019
