TARR--Robert H. Devoted brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and companion to Janet, passed away suddenly, on April 6, 2019. Graveside service Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 2pm, at Mount Ararat Cemetery, 1165 Rt. 109, Lindenhurst, NY 11757. For more information, contact Star of David Chapel, 631-454-9600.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2019