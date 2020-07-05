ROBERT TERTE

TERTE--Robert H. It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Robert (Bob) H. Terte. He passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 28, from cardiac arrest at the age of 90. Just three days earlier, on June 25, he lost his wife of nearly 60 years after a prolonged illness. He was a dedicated and loving husband who exemplified the vows he took when he married Rene Hammel in 1960. He is survived by his two daughters, Emily and Rachel, for whom he was a constant source of support, caring and love. He was born on June 21, 1930 in Kansas City, MO, to the late Harry and Julia Terte. An older brother Milton Terte, predeceased him. He is survived by his nephews, Mitch and Matt, and their children. A graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, he went on to earn his MS from Columbia Graduate School of Journalism. While in graduate school he worked for The New York Times in various positions from news clerk on the National News Desk, to writing WQXR news bulletins to bulletins for the moving sign in Times Square. Upon graduating from Columbia he was awarded a Pulitzer Traveling Fellowship and spent the next year exploring Europe. He began his career as a journalist at The New York Times covering all aspects of education, both public and private. He went on to become the director of the news bureau for New York University covering all news and publicity for the multi-campus university. In 1973 he went to work for the New York City Board of Education as the director of public relations where he worked tirelessly under different administrations with all of the news outlets for the remainder of his career. He was respected and well-liked by all he came in contact with over the course of his career. A lover of literature, art, music and culture he was in his element living in New York. He delighted in taking full advantage of all the city has to offer and gave his family a rich education in the arts. He will be missed by all who knew him for his generosity, sense of humor, and humanity.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store