ROBERT THOMASES

THOMASES--Robert "Bob", 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and mentor, went gently into the night on July 30, 2020 at his Rockland County home after several years of illness. A proud graduate of Amherst College ('59), he was born in The Bronx, the oldest child of Fred and Florence (nee Josephson) Thomases, who raised him and his three siblings in Englewood, NJ. Bob made his career in textile processing, establishing factories in Cornwall, NY, Fairlawn, NJ, and Shelby, NC all of which employed many local people. A devoted life-long horseman, Bob loved riding, hanging out at the stables, and communing with the horses. He was a music enthusiast, both listening and performing his electric bass - he could often be heard whistling one of his favorite blues, jazz, or rock tunes. Bob is survived by his wife Joanne Goodman, with whom he spent 45 glorious years; children Hollis "Holly" (Tony Williams), Andrew (Stephanie), Kenneth "Ken," Caroline; grandchildren Alexa, Zack, and Jake; sister-in-law Emily; goddaughter, Justine; siblings Matthew, Jeffrey, and Susan, and many nieces and nephews. Bob was the kindest of men, a treasure to all who encountered him. He respected and embraced all people, and actively opposed racism, sexism, violence, and all forms of injustice. As an employer, he was an early adopter of providing second chance employment opportunities to those formerly incarcerated. Bob will be hugely missed for his humor and boisterous laughter, his caring heart, and his selflessness. Though he never sought to be the center of attention, somehow people ended up gravitating towards him. He will remain in all our universes always. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, VOTE!





