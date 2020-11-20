THOMASON--Robert, passed away at home on November 10, 2020 at the age of 92. He leaves behind his loving wife Jane of 60 years; daughters Katherine and Carolyn; granddaughter Melanie; great-granddaughters Anya and Kailyn; sons-in-law Johnny, Michael and Edwin. Bob was born in Brooklyn on December 29, 1927 to Otey and Margaret. He is a graduate of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Yale Divinity School and Columbia School of Library Science. Bob was a fighter for social justice, a member of Judson and took many bicycle trips at home and abroad.





