1/
ROBERT THOMASON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMASON--Robert, passed away at home on November 10, 2020 at the age of 92. He leaves behind his loving wife Jane of 60 years; daughters Katherine and Carolyn; granddaughter Melanie; great-granddaughters Anya and Kailyn; sons-in-law Johnny, Michael and Edwin. Bob was born in Brooklyn on December 29, 1927 to Otey and Margaret. He is a graduate of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Yale Divinity School and Columbia School of Library Science. Bob was a fighter for social justice, a member of Judson and took many bicycle trips at home and abroad.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved