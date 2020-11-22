1/1
ROBERT THORNTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THORNTON--Robert James, Jr., who was fond of saying that he had "seen the bear" in his last years, was finally overtaken by that bear of old age. He died peacefully at his wife's home in Beaumont, Virginia on November 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann in February, his sister Kaigler of Virginia Beach and his mother Blanche and Robert, Sr. of Richmond. He leaves behind his three sons William, Philip and James and their children Caroline, Ann Fate, Alice, Beach and niece Liza Near and nephew Whipple Newell and their families. Jim was born in Rocky Mount, NC in December 1932 and was a graduate of Davidson College, UVA Law School and NYU Business School. Jim had three great loves in his life. The first was his beloved wife Ann whom he married in May 1959. The second was having a successful 50 year career on Wall Street where he was able to enjoy countless associations in the business over the years. The third was playing golf at the Rockaway Hunting Club where he was affectionately known as "Skinny". A short graveside service will be held in Virginia and a memorial service will be held in New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Suite # 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911, who took great care of Jim in his final months.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved