THORNTON--Robert James, Jr., who was fond of saying that he had "seen the bear" in his last years, was finally overtaken by that bear of old age. He died peacefully at his wife's home in Beaumont, Virginia on November 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann in February, his sister Kaigler of Virginia Beach and his mother Blanche and Robert, Sr. of Richmond. He leaves behind his three sons William, Philip and James and their children Caroline, Ann Fate, Alice, Beach and niece Liza Near and nephew Whipple Newell and their families. Jim was born in Rocky Mount, NC in December 1932 and was a graduate of Davidson College, UVA Law School and NYU Business School. Jim had three great loves in his life. The first was his beloved wife Ann whom he married in May 1959. The second was having a successful 50 year career on Wall Street where he was able to enjoy countless associations in the business over the years. The third was playing golf at the Rockaway Hunting Club where he was affectionately known as "Skinny". A short graveside service will be held in Virginia and a memorial service will be held in New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Suite # 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911, who took great care of Jim in his final months.





