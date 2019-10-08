TUFTS--Robert Malcolm. 63, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 due to complications related to treatment for Multiple Myeloma. He was born November 2, 1955 in Medford, MA to William Tufts, Jr. and Barbara Bommer. He was a graduate of Lynnfield High School '73, Princeton University '77 and Columbia Business School '86. Bob was a relief pitcher for the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals, a Wall Street executive, and a professor at several New York universities including the Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University, where he was honored with the Lilian F. and William L. Silber Professor of the Year Award for 2017-2018. He co- founded 'My Life is Worth It', a not-for-profit advocating for patient and doctor access and voice in medical treatments. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughter, Abigail; mother, Barbara, siblings William III and Sandra Tufts Fullerton, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, teammates, students and friends. Family, friends, and others whose lives Bob touched are invited to the funeral on Thursday, October 10 at noon at The Riverside 76th Street, at Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY.



