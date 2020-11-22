1/
ROBERT TURNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TURNER--Robert James, passed away peacefully on November 12, at age 93. He was the son of the late Pauline and Albert Turner. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Rosemary, their children Polly, Geoffrey, Alexandra, and Lincoln, his nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Bob, as he was known to his friends, attended Horace Mann School, and graduated from Yale University in 1947. He retired to Scottsdale, AZ. He will be laid to rest at Temple Israel Cemetery, Hasting-on-Hudson, New York.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved