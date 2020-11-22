TURNER--Robert James, passed away peacefully on November 12, at age 93. He was the son of the late Pauline and Albert Turner. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Rosemary, their children Polly, Geoffrey, Alexandra, and Lincoln, his nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Bob, as he was known to his friends, attended Horace Mann School, and graduated from Yale University in 1947. He retired to Scottsdale, AZ. He will be laid to rest at Temple Israel Cemetery, Hasting-on-Hudson, New York.





