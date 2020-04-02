UNGER--Robert L, of Chappaqua, New York passed away on March 30 at Phelps Hospital in Tarrytown, NY. Born in the Bronx on April 27, 1940, Robert was the oldest son of the late Oscar and Gertrude (Rozensweig) Unger. He attended Allegheny College in Meadville, PA and obtained his MBA from Columbia University. After graduating college, Robert joined the United States Army Reserves. He spent the bulk of his professional career in the Consumer Health Care division of Pfizer in Manhattan. Robert is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Susan (Plovnick) Unger. He is survived by their three sons: Jonathan M. Unger of Topsfield, MA (wife Kelley), Kenneth J. Unger of South Portland, ME (wife Jennifer Cote and son Zander), and Brian S. Unger of Clifton Park, NY (wife Jennifer and sons Max and Ezra). Robert is also survived by his brother Arthur C. Unger of Danbury, CT (wife Lois Unger and sons Adam and Peter). A memorial service will be held in Robert's honor at a future date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2020