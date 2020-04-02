Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Van London. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1946 - 2020

Robert "Bob" Van London, 73, of Ithaca NY passed away on March 19, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.



Known as "Van" as a child, Bob was born on May 10, 1946 in Manhattan to Dr. Lewis Bolter London and Naomi Pauline Barger London. He grew up in New Rochelle NY and was bar-mitzvahed at Temple Israel in 1959 and graduated New Rochelle High school in 1964. He attended Cornell University in Ithaca NY and, at 19 years old, had a powerful experience near Thurston Avenue bridge in which he saw divine light beaming in a single blade of grass and then saturating everything around him with an explosion of life and meaning. This experience lifted him out of a severe depression and set him on a lifelong spiritual journey, seeking the source of this overwhelming experience of abundant life. He changed his major from chemistry to psychology and eventually graduated from NYU, with a double major in English and Education.

He earned a Master's in Education at Boston University while dating Janet Dixon Burger, whom he later married in Concord MA in 1977. They then moved to California, where Bob earned a PhD in Education and Computer Science at Stanford University while raising his two sons with Janet. He worked as a senior computer scientist, engineer, and product manager at Teknowledge and Clarify in Silicon Valley and then founded a programming company called Taxonomize. He also worked as a grant writer and education consultant. He was a proud son, brother, friend, uncle, and a true mensch.



His spiritual journey led him to admire and learn from Abraham Maslow, Teilhard de Chardin, Sri Chinmoy, Mary Baker Eddy, Thomas Merton, Tuvya Zaretsky and Brian Morgan and many others. He ultimately discovered the source of the divine light in Jesus Christ, whom he recognized as the Jewish Messiah. He died on the feast day of St. Joseph, the patron saint of fathers, which is wholly appropriate since he let the divine light shine through him most purely and freely as a husband and father, and it was in those roles that he found his deepest joy and fulfillment. He also died on the first day of Spring, a confirmation of his faith in the promise of the resurrection and the hope that his divine light will continue to shine forever.



He is survived by his wife Janet Burger London, his sons Matthew London and Daniel London, his daughter-in-law Ashley Bacchi, his sister Melody London, his niece Erin London, his nephew George Donnini, his sisters-in-law, Anne (Vince) Perna and Carol Murray.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Lynn Donnini; and his mother-in-law, Florence Burger.

Private Interment will be held in East Lawn Cemetery in Ithaca. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

