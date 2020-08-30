VAN MARX--Robert, P.E., of North Branford, CT and formerly of Darien, CT died August 19, 2020. He graduated from The Hotchkiss School and Yale University '50. He was a commercial banker in the International Division of Empire Trust Company which became BNY Mellon. He knew four languages. He was born in Amsterdam, Holland on February 14, 1928. He leaves Holly, his devoted wife of 56 years, and a son, Robert C. He was predeceased by a son, Paul L. and a brother, Paul Ernst. He is survived by a sister, Vera Metcalf, a nephew, Stephen Metcalf, and a niece, Marilou vM. Kaufmann. He lived with his family in Darien, CT for 43 years. In 2010 he moved to Evergreen Woods in North Branford, CT. Contributions may be made to The Hotchkiss School Summer Music Portals Program in Memory of Paul L. van Marx '84. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





