1930 - 2019

Robert W. Munley Jr., 89, founder of Munley Law, a renowned Pennsylvania legal figure and trial law pioneer, passed away on November 30. He was the son of the late Pennsylvania state Representatives Robert W. Munley and Marion Langan Munley who succeeded her husband after his death in 1947, served nine terms and became the first female officer of the State Legislature. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bernadine Munley.

A United States Army veteran of the Korean War, Bob graduated from the University of Scranton and Temple University School of Law, where he was a member of the Temple Law Review.

Bob was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 1959. He served as an assistant district attorney in Lackawanna County for 10 years. In 1970, he entered private practice with his brother, initially handling criminal defense, including collaborations with F. Lee Bailey in high-profile homicide cases, before building his civil practice.

Bob blazed new trails in emerging liability theories and trial techniques and brought hundreds of cases to verdict. Bob's pace-setting milestones included seven- and eight-figure recoveries before verdicts of such size were commonplace.

Bob's work resulted in appellate decisions that transformed American law in the area of the admissibility of trial evidence. For example: Mecca v. Lukasik, known locally as "the Mid-Valley Eight," set the Pennsylvania standard for evidence of children's future earnings based on their stated career aspirations; O'Malley v. Peerless Petroleum also broke ground in future wage loss recovery and use of hypothetical questions with experts. Madjic v. Cincinnati Machine Co., a product liability case, is regularly cited in court decisions nationwide for evidentiary principles, and Bombar v. Upright Material Handling Inc. set national standards in what constitutes bad faith in insurance claims.

Bob served as president of the Lackawanna County Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association and served on the American Association for Justice Board of Governors. He was among the first lawyers in the U.S. to earn Board Certification by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. He was a Fellow of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the International Society of Barristers.

Bob's life was marked by an unwavering commitment to his community. He endowed scholarships at the University of Scranton, Marywood University and Landmark College. He was an ardent supporter of Lackawanna Pro Bono, Friends of the Poor and many other charities.

Lackawanna Pro Bono established the Robert W. Munley Distinguished Service Award in his name. The award honors individuals and organizations who show exceptional commitment to service.

Also surviving are his brother, Senior U.S. District Judge James M. Munley (Dr. Kathleen Munley); his children, Marion Munley (U.S. Rep. Matthew Cartwright), Bernadine Munley, Robert W. Munley III (Lora Pazzaglia), Daniel W. Munley (Valerie Jarusik), Christopher Munley (Dr. Maria Yager) and Caroline Munley (Edward Mullin); grandchildren, Jack and Matthew Cartwright Jr., Luigi, Vanessa, Nico and Noah Munley, Daniel, Grace and Robert Munley, Audrey and Jake Munley, and Bernadine and Lydia Mullin; and nieces and nephews, including Judge Julia Munley (Patrick Rogan) and Gwendolyn Munley (Shawn McQueeney).

