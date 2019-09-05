WEINBERG--Robert F. Robert Weinberg, 90, born Sept. 20th, 1928, in New York City, passed away peacefully in his beautiful Manhattan home on September 3rd, 2019. He lived a long and full life. He was an adored husband, father, grandfather, and SuPa (Super Great Grandpa). He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Robert was a most loving, giving, and brilliant man. An inspiration to us all. Robert taught us the importance of work ethic, devotion, and how to live smartly. Robert was the only great-grandfather who attended swim meets, Tae Kwon do tests, and art shows. He spent hours touring properties with his grandson and sailing with his granddaughter and used every opportunity to teach them lessons. He always made time for his family. Robert had energy and a zest for life. A world traveler, Eagle Scout, Harmonie Club Hall of Fame, four hole-in-ones at PBCC and Metropolis and was as crafty a squash and tennis player as they come. When you played with Bob, you were guaranteed exercise! Robert had a passion for sailing and was a past Commodore at Beachpoint. He positively impacted all of the clubs where he belonged. Transforming clubhouses and improving facilities efficiency and design. Husband to the late Marilyn Spinoza Weinberg; loving father to the late Eileen Weinberg Toulouse; beloved grandfather of Stacy Lynn Reilly and her husband Sam, Scott Alexander Hesse and his wife Whitney; doting great-grandpa to Jake Ethan Reilly, Cameron Micheal Reilly, and William Robert Hesse; endearing companion to Joan Weinberg. The family would like to thank Claudette, Cynthia, and especially Jeanne and Patricia for all their many years of loving care. We cannot thank Tim Jones enough for his love and support. The family suggests, in place of flowers, to make memorials in his memory to the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center in Yonkers, NY, or the Ranachqua Foundation, in Bronx, NY. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 6, at 9:30am at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, located at 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10028 at 81st Street. The family will be sitting Shiva at Metropolis Country Club from 3-7pm Friday and at the Harmonie Club on Saturday and Sunday from 1-5pm.



