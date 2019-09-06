WEINBERG--Robert F. The Purchase College Foundation Board of Trustees extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family of longtime trustee and friend Bob Weinberg. A highly accomplished real estate developer and business leader, Bob was a valued member of the college's Investment Committee and was instrumental in many of the college's capital projects including Broadview, the planned senior living center being developed on campus. His bold leadership, advice, and enthusiastic spirit will be missed. Dennis Craig, Interim President, Purchase College, SUNY Lucille Werlinich, Chair, Purchase College Foundation
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 6, 2019