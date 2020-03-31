WEINTRAUB--Robert M., passed away on March 29, 2020 at age 96 of pneumonia and Covid-19. Born on February 13, 1924 in New York City, Bob was the adored son of Phil and Carol, and the beloved younger brother of the late Lenny. He was the loving companion of Helen Gootrad for the past 45 years, and was regarded by her daughters and grandchildren as family. Bob was a World War II Veteran, who enlisted in the Air Corps in 1942 at age 18. He had a long career in the import-export business that required travel to Europe, and allowed him to visit relatives in France and make friends in Italy. He was a founding trustee of the Joseph Alexander Foundation, where he served for forty years. In 2016, the Leonard & Robert Weintraub Family Foundation was established to aid charitable organizations that promote religion, health, animal welfare, and other programs for the needy. Bob was a lifelong New Yorker and Yankees fan. He was an avid and accomplished golfer, who spent many happy hours on the links. Bob was known for his kindness, good humor, and gentle spirit. Those who knew Bob will miss him and the light that shined from his sky-blue eyes.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2020