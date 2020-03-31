WEINTRAUB--Robert M. With sorrow, we say goodbye to our beloved Bob, devoted companion to Helen Gootrad for nearly 50 years. Affectionately called "Bob-O," his kindness and upbeat humor will be missed by Helen, her daughters, and her grandchildren. We are grateful for the compassionate care Bob received from Teresa and William, and for Michelle's vigilant attentiveness to his well-being. Bob was a gentleman who walked with graciousness for nearly a century and will live on in our hearts.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2020