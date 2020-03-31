WEINTRAUB--Robert M. The Trustees of The Joseph Alexander Foundation mourn the passing of a founding Trustee, Robert M. Weintraub. "Bobby," a lifelong New Yorker, dedicated philanthropist, entrepreneur, and gentleman passed away March 29 at the age of 96. He served with us for four decades. Bobby spent the vast majority of his time helping others. He was known to all he touched as a gentle and kind soul, always ready with a steady hand and glowing smile. Even late in life, his youthful energy belied his age in years. He left an impression on all who were lucky to know him. He was predeceased by his loving brother, Lenny, with whom he shared an unbreakable bond since birth. The two were inseparable, first as children and later in life as perpetual golf partners. Mr. Weintraub is also survived by the countless people, groups, and visions he supported throughout a life of charitable giving. The world is a better place because of his influence and kindness.



