WEXLER--Robert E., of St. Louis, MO died on April 2, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born in Kansas City of Harry Wexler and Rose Saper and raised in South Dakota. He graduated from the University of South Dakota with Zoology and Chemistry degrees and from George Washington University Law School. During his long career as intellectual property attorney, he advised clients in government, private practice and corporate law. He retired as Patent Counsel for Abbott Laboratories of Chicago, IL. He was predeceased by his ex-wife Rosalee Goldstein, and the love of his life, Elizabeth Jean Wexler (nee Heinsz) of St. Charles, MO and is survived by his children, Heather Wexler and Melanie Wexler of St. Louis and Adam Wexler of Florida; his brother Donald of Columbus, Ohio and sister Sandra Bassman of Independence, MO and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services: Cremation has been requested. There will be no public service. If desired, contributions may be made to . A service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT WEXLER.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019