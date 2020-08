Or Copy this URL to Share

Williams--Robert. Born February 20, 1930. Transitioned August 12, 2020. Husband to Ava L. Williams (deceased June 18, 2018). Father to 8 children. Grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Coined Ebonics. Created the Black Intelligence test. Fundamentally changed IQ testing for Black people. Professor Emeritus at Washington University.





