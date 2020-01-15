WOFSEY--Robert Allen, died on December 27, 2019 in Morristown, New Jersey. Bob was born August 6, 1926 to Abraham and Emma Wofsey and raised in Stamford, Connecticut with his brother Jack and sister Sybil. Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years Marcia, daughters Elizabeth Wofsey Graves and Ann Stachenfeld, son Daniel Wofsey, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was a proud graduate of Phillips Academy, Andover in 1944 and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1948. He retired as a partner at Arthur Young & Co. (Ernst & Young) in 1984. Bob lived life to the fullest. He was President of Larchmont Temple and a member of the Old Guard of White Plains. He enjoyed world travel, attending theater, painting, and gardening. Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services were handled by Menorah Chapels at Millburn, Union, NJ.



