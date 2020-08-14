ROBERT ZICKEL

ZICKEL--Robert, MD. The leadership of Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West, formerly St. Luke's- Roosevelt Hospital Center, is deeply saddened by the loss of Robert H. Zickel, MD. Dr. Zickel received his surgical and orthopedic training at St. Luke's Hospital, and ascended to lead the Orthopedics Department for both St. Luke's and Roosevelt Hospitals. He designed and patented two Zickel Nails, which were breakthroughs in the repair of hip and femur fractures. He trained many surgeons, and his patience and warm sense of humor was evidenced in his teaching style. The Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West communities extend our heartfelt condolences to the Zickel family. Evan L. Flatow, MD, President, Mount Sinai West Arthur A. Gianelli, MBA, MPH President, Mount Sinai Morningside





