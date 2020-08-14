1/
ROBERT ZICKEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZICKEL--Robert, MD. The leadership of Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West, formerly St. Luke's- Roosevelt Hospital Center, is deeply saddened by the loss of Robert H. Zickel, MD. Dr. Zickel received his surgical and orthopedic training at St. Luke's Hospital, and ascended to lead the Orthopedics Department for both St. Luke's and Roosevelt Hospitals. He designed and patented two Zickel Nails, which were breakthroughs in the repair of hip and femur fractures. He trained many surgeons, and his patience and warm sense of humor was evidenced in his teaching style. The Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West communities extend our heartfelt condolences to the Zickel family. Evan L. Flatow, MD, President, Mount Sinai West Arthur A. Gianelli, MBA, MPH President, Mount Sinai Morningside


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved