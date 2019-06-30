EHRE--Roberta Greene, an abstract painter, arts educator and adoring grandmother, died peacefully on June 6, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's. Born in 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph Greene and Margaret Cymrot Greene, Roberta earned a B.A. and M.A. in Art Education from New York University. She taught art in the New York City public schools and later administrated arts education programs for the New York City Board of Education, training artists (including a young Jim Henson) for educational residency programs. She met husband, Milton Ehre, at a teacher's union meeting. They married in 1963, moved to Chicago in 1967, and eventually settled in Oak Park, IL, where she focused on raising her two daughters and painting. Roberta was a member of the Chicago Women's Caucus for Art and took part in showings in Chicago galleries. She returned to art education in the 1980s, working as Director of Artist Training for Urban Gateways and eventually starting her own business that placed artist residencies in Chicago Public Schools. She inspired a love for the arts in generations of students and in her own children and grandchildren. She is survived by grandchildren Esther and Avi Detweiler and Milo Henderson, daughters Joelle and Julieanne Ehre and their spouses Peter Henderson and Hans Detweiler. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Hyde Park Art Center in Chicago.
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019