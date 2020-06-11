1943 - 2020

Roberta "Bobby" Elaine Lodish Danowsky (Santlofer) was born on July 1, 1943 in Queens, New York and passed away on June 6, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend. Always a scholar, reader, writer, poet, National Honor Society member, graduate of Western College for Women (Miami University), Oxford, Ohio, 1965, with honors. She pursued a Master's degree in Special Education and was dedicated to the field of Early Childhood Education. As a longtime preschool teacher and playgroup facilitator, she helped thousands of children and their families overcome school-related and parenting challenges. Shy, funny, smart and big-hearted, she is survived by her husband, Joseph Danowsky, her adoring sons, Howard, Michael and Mark, and her brother, Jonathan.



[from] "Sounds for Paula"

Her tears stopped

As her eyes closed

Set for a sound

She had never heard

-Roberta Santlofer

