GAYSTER-- Roberta and Nathaniel. Roberta Gayster born May 3, 1932 left this world on April 13, 2020 and was joined by her loving husband, Nathaniel, born May 17, 1926, 23 days later on May 6, 2020. They were married May 30, 1953. They were devoted parents to Elaine Hertz and her husband Marc, and to Pamela Gayster, and grandparents to Jamie and Danny Hertz. They were lifelong New Yorkers and loved city life. They were passionate about the opera, ballet, classical music, museums, and the theatre. They were devoted members of Congregation Rodeph Sholom, their synagogue for many years. They especially adored family and friends and enjoyed entertaining for any or for no occasion on a moments notice. They shared a wonderful life with wonderful memories. May they Rest In Peace.





