GORENFELD--Roberta L., Rampasture, NY, formerly of Scarsdale. November 30, 1931 - March 10, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Harold, CPA. Passed peacefully holding my hand, her devoted daughter Beth. Survived by a son and his family. Proud to be in the first class of women at Bronx High School of Science. Epitome English Teacher in Bronx and Harlem. Stellar Designer/Artist.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA GORENFELD.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019