GROWER--Roberta. June 19, 1934 - March 4, 2019. Roberta Grower passed away peacefully on Monday morning. Beautiful partner of Allen Lynch. Beloved mother of Julie Grower, Beth Grower and Paul Grower (Jing Feng). Treasured grandmother of Michael, Ryan and Marc. Cherished sister of Stanley Gluck. Loving aunt of Ethan, Jenny, Shayna and Jody. Predeceased by Edgar Grower, her husband of 35 years. Resided in Manhasset, Port Washington and Manhattan. Worked for Citibank in public relations and personal banking. Was a runway model in her youth; a Democratic Party volunteer; a daily crossword puzzler; and a longtime aficionado of the 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists series. A memorial service will be held at 10am today, March 10th, at the Roslyn Heights Funeral Home at 75 Mineola Avenue in Roslyn Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made "in memory of Roberta Grower" to the 92nd Street Y.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019