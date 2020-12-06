SCHRANZE--Roberta "Bobbie" Brockman, passed away very unexpectedly Saturday, November 28, 2020, and was laid to rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her truly devoted husband of 62 years, David. Surviving are her loving son, Daniel, and his wife, Debra, as well as her adoring grandson, Andrew, and his wife, Sevrine, as well as many nieces and nephews including Miriam (husband, Todd) who was like a daughter to her. In loving memory of our mother and Nana, may your radiance shine down on us always.





