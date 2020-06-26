1962 - 2020

After a valiant and courageous fight with Cancer, Yamile has moved on to glory and is no longer suffering. Through it all, he remained upbeat, positive and loving. These characteristics are reflective of how Yamile has always been. His passion for life and the ones that he loved are an example for all of us to live by. In his own words, his greatest gift, pride and love of his life was his son, Oliver. Yamile will tell you that Oliver's brother Alek was a son of his heart as well. He loved spending his time with Oliver and Alek and treasured their adventures together.



Yamile was born in Lima, Peru and moved to the United States around the age of 9. The land of his birth remained in his heart and he has lived in both countries throughout his life, with several of those years spent on the island of Puerto Rico.



He spent his last days in the bosom of his family in Puerto Rico. Those days were spent never giving up, having precious time with loved ones and always giving good advice with the focus on what was truly important in life.



Although he was in the hospital on his most recent birthday, he referred to it as his best birthday ever, when he was surprised with a Zoom call and collective birthday celebration with family and friends participating from around the world including many states in the U.S., Peru and as far away as Germany. His mother Rosemary has been by his side the last two months along with Oliver, Alek and the wife of his heart and best friend, Janett. Many siblings and a few friends were able to travel to visit with Yamile. That time was spent reminiscing, enjoying favorite movies and Yamile (in his Top Chef fashion) giving orders to the kitchen staff (i.e., Oliver and Alek) so he could make sure his family enjoyed a great meal of his choosing.



Yamile is survived by his parents Rosemary and Roberto (Pituco), his sons Oliver and Alek, his best friend Janett and many siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins.



We would leave you with these final words taken from Yamile's example and advice he gave many: Take good care of yourself, be healthy, be kind, stay positive, be passionate, love your family and don't let disagreements, arguments or un-forgiveness stand in the way of mending relationships with loved ones. Life is a gift, live it to the fullest each and every day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store