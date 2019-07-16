HENRY--Robin Rau, age 89, passed quietly on July 13, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born October 4, 1929, the daughter of Henry Rau and Helen Levy, in New York. She is survived and mourned by her sister Cynthia Boyer, her son Michael Page, her grandsons Tyler, Cole, and Alexander Page, and her many friends and associates who have enjoyed her wit, determination, generosity, insatiable intellectual capacity, and charitable work for decades. A memorial service will be held at St. Bartholomew's church, 325 Park Ave., at 3pm, August 5. Donations in Robin's honor may be made to Planned Parenthood. As New York learned within minutes of her passing Friday night, the world is a darker place without her.



