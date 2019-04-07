Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARTIN--Robin Bradley, of Palm Beach, Florida, Washington, DC, and Paris, France, passed away wrapped in the love of his wife and children on March 21, 2019, after losing a valiant fight with mesothelioma. He and his wife, Jocelyn Martin, were the loves of each other's lives. Mr. Martin left this world at peace, with no regrets and having accepted his fate. Mr. Martin was a rare human being who lived an exemplary life. He was respected and admired for his intelligence, wisdom, integrity, stoicism and gentle sense of humor. He had boundless energy for his never ending quest for adventure. He had a life well lived. We will always remember his ever present Panama hat floating down the street wherever he went. Mr. Martin was born in New York City and grew up on an estate, Guennol, in Glen Head on Long Island. He attended The Green Vale School, on Long Island, and Choate in Wallingford, Connecticut. He graduated cum laude from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and an M.S. in communications. Mr. Martin was born on February 12, 1949, the son of the late Alastair Martin and Edith Park Martin. Mr. Martin was a grandson of the late, Bradley Martin of Westbury, Long Island, a financier and philanthropist, and the late, Mrs. Martin, and of the late, Darragh A. Park of New York, a Manufacturers Trust Company vice president, and the late, Mrs. Oliver Iselin. Mr. Martin was a great-grandson of Henry Phipps, business partner of steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. He also was the great-grandson of Bradley Martin and Caroline Cornelia Sherman Martin whose 1897 Fancy Dress Ball (The Bradley Martin Ball) helped bring about the end of the Gilded Age. Racket sports were Mr. Martin's love. As a child, Robin learned to play tennis on the clay courts at his grandfather's estate, Knole, in Old Westbury on Long Island. Later, Mr. Martin tried his hand at squash, he played at Piping Rock, the Racquet & Tennis Club, and the Metropolitan Club in Washington, DC. Robin was known as a fierce squash competitor with stealth-like movements on the court. He won the Club Championship and Senior Club Championship at the Metropolitan Club many times. His opponents said that his gentlemanly grace in victory and bond of competition will never be replaced. Mr. Martin next took up court tennis, the sport in which his father became a legend by winning a host of national championships. Mr. Martin competed in court tennis tournaments throughout the country. In the mid -1980s, Mr. Martin joined the Prince's Court organizing committee, which ultimately established the court tennis club in the Washington, DC, area. He was also a member of the board of the United States Court Tennis Preservation Foundation and a member of the National Tennis Club near his summer house on Mishaum Point, Massachusetts. His athletic talents did not end with his racket sports. He climbed Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America and the second highest of the Seven Summits. He was an avid biker, riding early every morning and going on bike trips in Europe. He loved flying when he was young and was a licensed pilot with instrument, multi-engine, and seaplane ratings. He also was an Instrument Instructor and Ground Instructor. He loved executing aerobatic flying. Mr. Martin was a curious, inquisitive, adventurous soul. He traveled the world, usually to third world countries, always seeking new knowledge and experiences. Mr. Martin and his wife spent four weeks traveling through Southeast Asia just five months before he passed away. Mr. Martin was an avid reader, selecting many esoteric books to further satisfy his curiosity. Later in life, he took up bridge and loved the analytical aspects of the game. A favorite past time of his was piecing together elaborate wooden jigsaw puzzles, a hobby he shared with his father and his children. His professional career began with a stint as Regional Coordinator for the Committee to Re-Elect the President during the 1972 Nixon campaign. He then served as Executive Vice President, Regional Broadcasters Group, in Albany, NY. Mr. Martin reentered politics as Staff Assistant to President Gerald R. Ford, The White House, where he served as an advance man. He moved to the Department of Transportation where he was Special Assistant to the Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board. He then co-founded Deer River Group, LLC, a business that bought and sold commercial radio and television stations and cable TV systems. He also was an investor in equity and mezzanine debt funds. Mr. Martin was deeply committed to serving his community. He was Chair of the Board of Directors of the Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC; Chairman of the Board of Directors of the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority, appointed by Mayor Adrian Fenty; Member of the District of Columbia Board of Education, appointed by Mayor Anthony A. Williams; Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Washington, DC; President of the Metropolitan Club, Washington, DC; Vice- Chair of the Board of the National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution; Member, Town of Palm Beach Public Employee Relations Commission; Member, Board of Trustees, Town of Palm Beach United Way; Member, Allocations Committee, Town of Palm Beach United Way; Director, Palm Beach Civic Association; Member of the Board of Trustees of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Member, Board of Directors of the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County; Member of the Commission of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC; Member, Board of Trustees of United States Court Tennis Preservation Foundation; Member of Board of Trustees of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY; Member of Board of Directors of LML Payment Systems, Inc., Vancouver, BC, and Dallas, Texas; Member of Governing Board of St. Albans School, Washington, DC; Member of Federal City Council, Washington, DC; Member of Board of Trustees of The Shakespeare Theatre, Washington, DC; Member, Board of Directors, Consumer Alert, Inc., Washington, DC; Member, Board of Directors, Scenic Hudson, Inc.; and Member of the Hudson River Valley Commission, appointed by New York Governor Malcolm Wilson. He was a member of The Metropolitan Club, Washington, DC; the Chevy Chase Club, Chevy Chase, Maryland; the Knickerbocker Club, New York, New York; the Everglades Club, Palm Beach, Florida; the Bath and Tennis Club, Palm Beach, Florida; Cercle de l'Union Interaliee, Paris, France; and the Rolling Rock Club, Ligonier, Pennsylvania. Mr. Martin had recently become interested in genealogy and was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Baronial Order of Magna Carta, the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, and a pending member of the Society of Colonial Wars. He is survived by his wife, Jocelyn White Martin of Palm Beach, Washington, DC, and Paris, France, his daughter Catherine Martin Jain, and his sons Christopher Bradley Martin and Dana Burrows Martin, all of Washington, DC. A private burial will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Town of Palm Beach United Way, 44 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, Florida 33480, Attention Beth Walton.



