MAIELLANO--Rocco G. Rocco G. Maiellano died peacefully in his home, in Miami Beach on July 6, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife Christiane, three children, and his sister, Concetta Ferrone. Rocco was born March 22, 1933 in Frigento, Italy. After immigrating to the U.S. in 1953 he fulfilled the American Dream, founding Maiellano Tours. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Miami Rescue Mission.





