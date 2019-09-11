ROCHELLE KINTISCH

Obituary
KINTISCH--Rochelle, Age 79, died suddenly of cardiac arrest on September 10th. Shelly was a kind, generous human being and a brilliant teacher. An avid reader, she was passionate about the arts, animals, politics, travel, and the Yankees. She is survived by her dear friends; her three nephews, Adam, Tommy, and Marchel; and her great-niece, Sarianne. Services will be held at the Greenwich Village Funeral Home, 199 Bleecker St. Call 212-674-8055 for the time.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 11, 2019
