LIPTON--Rochelle. North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center mourns the passing of our dedicated supporter and past Board President Rochelle Lipton. Her dedication to our mission and compassionate spirit was unsurpassed. We extend our sincere condolences to her family and many friends.





