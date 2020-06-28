RODMAN TILT

TILT--Rodman King, Jr., 82 of Bedford Hills, NY, passed away June 23 with his family by his side. Rod was born on February 5, 1938 in Mount Kisco, NY to the late Rodman King Tilt, Sr. and Jean Preston Tilt of Mount Kisco. Rod was a graduate of Salisbury School and St. Lawrence University. He began his career as an executive of IBEC Arbor Acres, an agricultural company in Buenos Aires, and founded Corpac, S.A., the first poultry processing plant in South America. Rod was also Managing Partner of Mason B. Starring and Co. He served in a board capacity at Salisbury School, Rippowam Cisqua School, The Taft School and Westmoreland Sanctuary. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthew's Church in Bedford. Rod is survived by his wife of 54 years (Marilen Grosjean Tilt), his children (Emlen, Elizabeth, Mary and Rodman), grandchildren (Olivia, Louis, Stefanie, Marilen, Julia and Caroline) and sisters (Jean Sammis and Priscilla Pochna). Rod loved nothing more than standing on the sidelines while his children played sports of all seasons. He will be deeply missed, especially his infectious smile and charm. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to St. Matthew's Church (P.O. Box 293, Bedford, NY 10506) and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741).
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.