BRACH--Roger. Roger Brach died on July 16th, the day before his 94th birthday. Roger considered himself a lucky man, having a loving wife and family he adored. Other passions were mediation and tennis. A crowning achievement was to win both the Westport over 60 and over 40 doubles tournaments in the same year. Educated at Fieldston, Cornell, Columbia Business School, and NYU Law School, he became a CPA and was admitted to the NYS bar. Roger served in the Merchant Marines and on the Board of the Bronx River Neighborhood Association. A retired Deloitte partner, he worked to spread stress reduction techniques and as a divorce and community mediator. Known for his integrity, kindness, sense of humor, and backhand, Roger will be much missed by his wife, Isabel Brach, his daughters and sons-in-law, Alice MacCuish, Chris Fassel, Cindy Brach, and David Neufeld, and his grandsons Daniel and Avi Brach-Neufeld.



