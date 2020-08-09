1/
ROGER CRACCO
CRACCO, Roger Q. June 1, 1934 - July 30, 2020. SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and its College of Medicine mourn the loss of Roger Q. Cracco, MD, who served on our faculty for over 40 years as Distinguished Service Professor of Neurology, Chair of the Neurology Department (1980- 2006), and College of Medicine Vice Dean (2006 - 2015). An insightful scientist, academician, and administrator, Dr. Cracco helped establish Downstate's strong national and international reputation as a leader in neurology and the neurosciences. He leaves behind his loving wife, Dr. Joan Cracco. Wayne J. Riley, MD, MPH, MBA, MACP President F. Charles Brunicardi, MD, FACS Dean, College of Medicine Daniel M. Rosenbaum, MD Chair, Department of Neurolgy Robert K.S. Wong, PhD Chair, Department of Physiology and Pharmacology


Published in New York Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
