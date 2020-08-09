GESSWEIN--Roger, Jr. Roger Hudson Gesswein Jr. died peacefully in the arms of his wife, Farideh, and son, Roger, on Friday, July 31st. Roger was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Roger Gesswein Sr. and his wife, Naomi, on New Year's Day 1943. He spent his formative years in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, where his family moved in the '50s and where he graduated from Greenwich High School. Roger was a keen swimmer and sailor, evidenced by his many sailing awards and trophies from Rocky Point Club and the pool record which he held for many years in the 100-yard freestyle at The University of Connecticut. Shortly after graduating from UConn, Roger entered his family business, Paul H. Gesswein & Co. Inc., a supplier of tools and machinery to jewelry and die makers, then run by his father and bearing the name of its founder, his grandfather. Roger was truly a man of vision and action. When he entered Paul H. Gesswein & Co, its scope was national. It was his dream to expand its reach internationally. Traveling extensively abroad, looking for new products, markets and customers, Roger went on to establish Gesswein Canada, Gesswein Siam in Thailand, and Gesswein Trading in India, all of which remain highly successful to this day. As Roger grew, so did his accomplishments. His energy and commitment to the business community never dwindled. Besides being the active Chairman and CEO of his company and its subsidiaries, he was International Board Member and Chapter Chairman of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), and a member of the World Presidents' Organization (WPO) for over a decade; Chairman of the Jewelry Board of Trade (JBT); President of New York's Golden Circle Club; President, Vice President, Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer and Banquet Chairman of the Twenty- Four Karat Club of the City of New York; a board member of the Manufacturing Jewelers and Suppliers of America (MJSA); and a member of the Boston Jewelers Club. He was awarded the 1999 National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) National Humanitarian Award. Roger was a member of The National Arts Club and The Greenwich Country Club. His appreciation of wine and good company led him to become Commandeur in the Commanderie de Bordeaux of New York and Commandeur of the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin, Sous Commanderie de Fairfield County. Roger was a valued member of the Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin. He generously hosted the Bastille Day pique-nique for several years, always attracting large numbers of members and friends. He was extremely helpful in garnering support world-wide for Burgundy's successful selection as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Confrerie will always remember Roger's earnest support, wit and joie de vivre. Roger was a man of many parts, all bursting with life. It is hard to imagine one so full of life. He will be remembered for his warm, engaging personality, for his generosity and charity, for the business he created and the people he influenced. He will be remembered as a loving and supportive father, a kind and gentle person, a decent and honest human being, who was always cheerful, always courteous and respectful, always brave and strong, right to the end. He loved his life, his family, and his friends. The good he has done can never be undone. The life he lived can never be erased. "Good night, sweet prince. And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!" Roger leaves behind a wife, Farideh; three children, Kristen, Roger, and Alexander; three grandchildren, Stephen, Campbell, and James Fealy, and a brother, Dwight Gesswein. The Gesswein family will host a celebration of Roger's life when it is safe to do so, in the spring of 2021 in Greenwich. For those who wish to honor his memory with a charitable donation, please send fully tax-deductible donations to the following cause: Checks should be made payable to: HUMC Foundation #1126 BMT Inpatient Memo: In honor of Roger Hudson Gesswein, Jr. and mailed to: Hackensack Meridian, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 160 Essex Street, Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644. These are the people who nurtured and guided Roger through his long and difficult struggle and cared for him with love and compassion throughout his final months, weeks and days. They rarely receive the appreciation they deserve.





