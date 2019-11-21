HARVEY--Roger, age 89, passed peacefully on November 19 after a long illness. Lifelong resident of Woodmere, NY who graduated valedictorian from Woodmere Academy and went on to earn an engineering degree from MIT. He served his country in the Navy before beginning his own practice as a forensic engineer. He enjoyed a full life always surrounded by loving friends and family. Roger is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Ellen, his children Michael and Carol, daughter-in-law Cathy and son-in-law Mark and by four grandchildren: Kate and James; their spouses Eric and Flavia, Maggie and Robert. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Sinai South Nassau Hospital or the Rogosin Institute of NY.



