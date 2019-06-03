HIRSON--Roger O. Friends Seminary mourns the passing of Roger O. Hirson, Class of 1943, a loyal alumnus whose interest in musical theater was evident during his 13 years at the School. The Board of Trustees and the Alumni Council offer sincere condolences to his family and to all those whose lives he touched. We hold Roger and his family in the Light. Robert "Bo" Lauder, Principal, Matthew Annenberg '83 and Elizabeth Enloe, Co-Clerks, Friends Seminary Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on June 3, 2019