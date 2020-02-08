KAHN--Roger, 92, of Katonah, NY formerly of New York City, died on February 6th, 2020. Roger was born in Brooklyn, NY and is survived by his wife: Katharine; and his children, Gordon and Alissa and grandchildren: Joanie, Carter, Harry, Alice and Anna. His family will receive family and friends on Monday, February 10th from 10am to 12 noon at Clark Associates Funeral Home, 4 Woods Bridge Road, Katonah, NY with a funeral service at 11:30am at the funeral home. Private cremation will follow.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 8, 2020