MANDLE--Roger. The Board of Trustees and the members of the staff of the Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Massachusetts, mark with sadness the death of Roger E. Mandle, a longtime member of the Institute's Board and a devoted and diligent supporter of its work and mission. Roger served as a Trustee from 1988 to 2002 and was an active Honorary Trustee from 2002 until the time of his death. His fervent commitment to arts education has made a lasting contribution to the museum field. The Clark extends its condolences to his widow, Gayle, and his loving family.





