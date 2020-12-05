1/
ROGER MANDLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROGER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANDLE--Roger. The Board of Trustees and the members of the staff of the Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Massachusetts, mark with sadness the death of Roger E. Mandle, a longtime member of the Institute's Board and a devoted and diligent supporter of its work and mission. Roger served as a Trustee from 1988 to 2002 and was an active Honorary Trustee from 2002 until the time of his death. His fervent commitment to arts education has made a lasting contribution to the museum field. The Clark extends its condolences to his widow, Gayle, and his loving family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved