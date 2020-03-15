Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER TAYLOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TAYLOR--Roger. On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Roger Taylor, loving husband and dedicated father, passed away at age 68 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Roger was born on November 9, 1951 in Rochester, MN to Dr. Robert and Elizabeth (Getman) Taylor and spent his childhood growing up in Auburn, NY. He earned degrees from Williams College and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, and went on to hold a variety of leadership positions within the financial services industry, most recently as Vice Chairman of Amherst Holdings, a real estate investment firm based in Austin, TX. While at Amherst, Roger helped architect and launch the firm's single- family residential business - Roger's contribution to realizing this pioneering business concept is a testament to his determination, intelligence and visionary approach to both life and work. Before joining Amherst in 2007, Roger served as President and CEO of Financial Security Assurance, and earlier in his career, he founded Financial Guaranty Insurance Company. Roger is married to Roxann (Gian) Taylor. Together they raised two children, Ashley Taylor and Collin Tebo, soon to be Dr. Collin Tebo. Together they formed a happily blended family and settled in New York City. Roger had a passion for people, business and golf. He loved skiing, especially with his daughter Ashley, and he was an avid golfer. His favorite moments were those enjoying their home by the beach, spending time with friends and family. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Roger loved being a mentor to his colleagues. He was steadfastly loyal and always the first to be there for those he loved. Words cannot express how much he will be missed. He is survived by his wife Roxann, their two children, daughter Ashley and stepson Collin, his brother Bill and two sisters Wendy and Susan, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Details for Roger's memorial service will be announced in coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider a donation to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation in Roger's honor.



TAYLOR--Roger. On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Roger Taylor, loving husband and dedicated father, passed away at age 68 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Roger was born on November 9, 1951 in Rochester, MN to Dr. Robert and Elizabeth (Getman) Taylor and spent his childhood growing up in Auburn, NY. He earned degrees from Williams College and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, and went on to hold a variety of leadership positions within the financial services industry, most recently as Vice Chairman of Amherst Holdings, a real estate investment firm based in Austin, TX. While at Amherst, Roger helped architect and launch the firm's single- family residential business - Roger's contribution to realizing this pioneering business concept is a testament to his determination, intelligence and visionary approach to both life and work. Before joining Amherst in 2007, Roger served as President and CEO of Financial Security Assurance, and earlier in his career, he founded Financial Guaranty Insurance Company. Roger is married to Roxann (Gian) Taylor. Together they raised two children, Ashley Taylor and Collin Tebo, soon to be Dr. Collin Tebo. Together they formed a happily blended family and settled in New York City. Roger had a passion for people, business and golf. He loved skiing, especially with his daughter Ashley, and he was an avid golfer. His favorite moments were those enjoying their home by the beach, spending time with friends and family. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Roger loved being a mentor to his colleagues. He was steadfastly loyal and always the first to be there for those he loved. Words cannot express how much he will be missed. He is survived by his wife Roxann, their two children, daughter Ashley and stepson Collin, his brother Bill and two sisters Wendy and Susan, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Details for Roger's memorial service will be announced in coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider a donation to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation in Roger's honor. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close