Guest Book View Sign Service Information Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services 1515 Tamiami Trail Punta Gorda , FL 33950 (941)-833-0600 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens 5827 Riverside Drive Punta Gorda , FL View Map Service 1:30 PM Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens 5827 Riverside Drive Punta Gorda , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TETRAULT--Roger E. Roger E. Tetrault, was born September 3, 1941, in Hartford, Connecticut, the second of six sons of Hector and Bella Tetrault. He passed away suddenly on Monday, January 27, 2020. Roger was a standout wrestler in the 1959 class of Huntington High School on Long Island, New York. He transitioned to gymnastics while attending the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, from which he graduated in 1963. Earning his aviator wings in 1965, he subsequently served as a pilot as well as Surface Warfare Officer during his two tours in Vietnam. In 1976 he earned an MBA from Lynchburg College. Roger retired in 2000 as CEO and Chairman of the Board of McDermott International, one of the world's largest offshore oil exploration and construction companies. Before his tenure with McDermott, he was a senior executive officer with the international defense contractor General Dynamics restructuring several critical divisions. As Senior Vice-President of Land Systems Division, he was involved in the design and manufacturing of diverse armored vehicles for the US Armed Forces and foreign allies. When first hired by General Dynamics, he served as President of Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, the premier nuclear submarine designer and shipbuilder. Tetrault also played a major role in the development of the next generation naval nuclear reactors designed to last the life of the ship. This technology continues to save the Navy billions of dollars each year. Roger Tetrault served on over twenty commercial and charitable boards. He was inducted into the Lynchburg College, Business and Economic Hall of Fame in 1998. Heidrick & Struggles named him one of the top 10 CEOs in the United States. The U.S. Army Armor Association inducted him in 1996 as a Distinguished Knight in the Order of St. George. In 2005, Roger was awarded the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal for his involvement in the International Space Station's Independent Management and Cost Evaluation Task Force and his service on the NASA Advisory Council. He was one of 12 board members that investigated the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003. He was on the National Research Council's committee that extended the operation of the Hubble Telescope. In 2013, the US Naval Academy selected Captain Tetrault from over forty thousand living alumni as the 55th Distinguished Graduate, an honor he cherished. His strong belief in empowering Midshipmen to make courageous ethical decisions prompted Roger and wife Linda to establish the Naval Academy Ethics Leadership Chair which evolved into the Vice Admiral James B. Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership. He was inducted as the 10th Wall of Warriors honoree by the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda in 2018. In retirement, Roger and Linda created the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garden as a unique treasure for the Punta Gorda community and region. They opened publicly in 2017. Roger and Linda acquired and commissioned the gardens' whimsical sculptures during their international travels. The nearly 30 acres of gardens are designed to preserve the natural environment and mangrove marshes unique to the Peace River. Roger and Linda worked tirelessly to develop this extraordinary site and have provided for its significant future growth with an ambitious master plan. Roger is survived by Linda, his adoring wife of 30 years. He left behind two sons Stephen and wife Ani Tetrault and Michael Tetrault, as well as one daughter Danielle and husband Allen Gooch, and their children, William and Catherine Gooch. He is also survived by his five brothers Leonard, Raymond, Alfred, Paul, Richard, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. A remembrance ceremony will begin at 1:30pm. Please omit flowers in favor of memorial gifts to his beloved Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Inc., 5800 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 or by visiting:



TETRAULT--Roger E. Roger E. Tetrault, was born September 3, 1941, in Hartford, Connecticut, the second of six sons of Hector and Bella Tetrault. He passed away suddenly on Monday, January 27, 2020. Roger was a standout wrestler in the 1959 class of Huntington High School on Long Island, New York. He transitioned to gymnastics while attending the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, from which he graduated in 1963. Earning his aviator wings in 1965, he subsequently served as a pilot as well as Surface Warfare Officer during his two tours in Vietnam. In 1976 he earned an MBA from Lynchburg College. Roger retired in 2000 as CEO and Chairman of the Board of McDermott International, one of the world's largest offshore oil exploration and construction companies. Before his tenure with McDermott, he was a senior executive officer with the international defense contractor General Dynamics restructuring several critical divisions. As Senior Vice-President of Land Systems Division, he was involved in the design and manufacturing of diverse armored vehicles for the US Armed Forces and foreign allies. When first hired by General Dynamics, he served as President of Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, the premier nuclear submarine designer and shipbuilder. Tetrault also played a major role in the development of the next generation naval nuclear reactors designed to last the life of the ship. This technology continues to save the Navy billions of dollars each year. Roger Tetrault served on over twenty commercial and charitable boards. He was inducted into the Lynchburg College, Business and Economic Hall of Fame in 1998. Heidrick & Struggles named him one of the top 10 CEOs in the United States. The U.S. Army Armor Association inducted him in 1996 as a Distinguished Knight in the Order of St. George. In 2005, Roger was awarded the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal for his involvement in the International Space Station's Independent Management and Cost Evaluation Task Force and his service on the NASA Advisory Council. He was one of 12 board members that investigated the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003. He was on the National Research Council's committee that extended the operation of the Hubble Telescope. In 2013, the US Naval Academy selected Captain Tetrault from over forty thousand living alumni as the 55th Distinguished Graduate, an honor he cherished. His strong belief in empowering Midshipmen to make courageous ethical decisions prompted Roger and wife Linda to establish the Naval Academy Ethics Leadership Chair which evolved into the Vice Admiral James B. Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership. He was inducted as the 10th Wall of Warriors honoree by the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda in 2018. In retirement, Roger and Linda created the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garden as a unique treasure for the Punta Gorda community and region. They opened publicly in 2017. Roger and Linda acquired and commissioned the gardens' whimsical sculptures during their international travels. The nearly 30 acres of gardens are designed to preserve the natural environment and mangrove marshes unique to the Peace River. Roger and Linda worked tirelessly to develop this extraordinary site and have provided for its significant future growth with an ambitious master plan. Roger is survived by Linda, his adoring wife of 30 years. He left behind two sons Stephen and wife Ani Tetrault and Michael Tetrault, as well as one daughter Danielle and husband Allen Gooch, and their children, William and Catherine Gooch. He is also survived by his five brothers Leonard, Raymond, Alfred, Paul, Richard, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. A remembrance ceremony will begin at 1:30pm. Please omit flowers in favor of memorial gifts to his beloved Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Inc., 5800 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 or by visiting: peacerivergardens.org/ roger-tetrault/. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Roger, please visit: JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Services are being handled by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close