SCHARFSPITZ--Roland. On the first anniversary of Roland's passing, his loving smile, sharp wit, and fun ways are greatly missed. His artistic talent filled every crevice of his being from lovely sketches with his grandchildren to unique homes created for his clients. Roland lived life with enthusiasm and utmost integrity. He was a blessing to his family and friends and lives on through us. Marjie, Jason & Michelle, Emily & Andrew, Ally, Daniel, Juju, Matthew & Alina
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019