HOEXTER--Rolf. Died on April 19, 2020 at home in Englewood, NJ. Beloved husband of Corinne, father of Vivien and Michael. Born Giessen, Germany. Holocaust survivor. BS/MS in engineering from NYU. WWII Veteran. Served as executive and later as consultant at several New Jersey companies, including Curtis Wright and Mosstype. Active in civic affairs, as trustee of Temple Sinai of Tenafly, Flat Rock Brook Nature Center, of which he was first pres- ident, and Dwight-Englewood School. Never happier than at the helm of his sailboat. Enthusiastic skier. To be buried at Glen Dyberry Cemetery in Honesdale, PA. Donations may be made in his memory to Flat Rock Brook Nature Center in Englewood, NJ or Congregation Beth Israel in Honesdale, PA.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020