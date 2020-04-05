Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROMA GROBE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GROBE--Roma. Roma Gans Grobe, was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on January 19, 1938. She died peacefully at home in Manhattan on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at age 82. Roma married Robert John Grobe on September 12, 1982. They lived in Brooklyn for 36 years before moving to Manhattan. He survives her as do her two brothers, William Gans of Berthoud, Colorado and Richard Gans of Sarasota, Florida. Roma's father, Leo Gans, was a publishing executive and her mother, Barbara Powers Gans, managed the household. Roma earned a Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University and a master's degree from Teachers College, Columbia University. She began working as a school teacher and then as a teacher placement counselor at Columbia. In 1981, Roma moved into the legal field when budget problems at Columbia led to staff cut-backs. She retired after working for more than 20 years at the law firm of Pavia & Harcourt. Roma was generous with her time, energy and money. While single in New York City she worked full-time at a modest salary and proctored tests on Saturday mornings for extra income. Still, she loaned money to a highly successful friend who was in financial trouble and every Tuesday she was an overnight volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House. Bridge was an early passion of Roma's, so much so that her father complained she was making it her major at Syracuse. In the 1970s, Roma was active in The Village Light Opera Group and she had the good fortune to meet two of her best friends. Having played the piano when she was young, it remained her favorite instrument. Roma loved going to concerts at Lincoln Center and musicals on Broadway. More recently, she enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, reading and socializing with her many friends. Roma was a proud pet parent. Alexander and Nicholas, both Shih Tzus, are deceased. Dawson, a dachshund mixed-breed, survives and enjoys taking Robert on long walks in Carl Schurz Park. Roma will be buried in Saginaw, Michigan alongside Ruth and Roy Grobe, her parents-in-law. Friends might wish to make a donation to Roma's favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020

